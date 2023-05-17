Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

