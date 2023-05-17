Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
