Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Announces Earnings Results

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%.

Data Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

