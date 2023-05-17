Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%.

Data Storage Stock Down 3.6 %

DTST opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Data Storage has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

