Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 17.11%.

Data Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTST opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

