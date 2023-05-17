Deanna L. Goodwin Sells 48,303 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,308. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.