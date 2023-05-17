Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $17.19 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.19 or 0.00064024 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $257.08 million and $1.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00130558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040731 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00027463 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,954,370 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

