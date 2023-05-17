Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,506 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NYSE DAL opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

