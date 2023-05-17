Deutsche Bank AG Has $93.85 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Cintas worth $93,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,431. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.34 and a 200 day moving average of $447.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $478.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

