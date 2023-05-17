Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.70

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.70 ($43.15) and traded as high as €41.46 ($45.06). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €41.18 ($44.76), with a volume of 1,939,487 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.73.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

