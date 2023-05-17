Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Update

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock traded down $11.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.