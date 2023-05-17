Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,026.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,026 ($37.91) and last traded at GBX 3,022 ($37.86), with a volume of 254168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,954 ($37.00).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,884.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,709.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,766.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

