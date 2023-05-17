Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 5,527,703 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 122.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.