Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

About Disc Medicine Opco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.