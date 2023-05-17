Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.
Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco
About Disc Medicine Opco
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
