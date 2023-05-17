Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Up to $33.39

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.39, but opened at $34.49. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 3,787 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 73.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

