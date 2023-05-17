Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $34,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.47. 939,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,745. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.