Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 37,891 shares.The stock last traded at $31.89 and had previously closed at $29.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Docebo had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Docebo by 55.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

