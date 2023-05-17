Dogelon Mars One Day Volume Hits $1.72 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $115.21 million and $1.72 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

