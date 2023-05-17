Dohj LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,172. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.26.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.