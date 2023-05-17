Dohj LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

COST stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.90. 480,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.84. The firm has a market cap of $219.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

