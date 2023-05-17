Dohj LLC Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,420. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,286. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.