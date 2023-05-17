Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.08 and its 200 day moving average is $231.31. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

