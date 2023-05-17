DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.30 ($0.57). 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.58).

DP Eurasia Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The company has a market cap of £65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

