Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $35.05.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

