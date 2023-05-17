DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of DSW stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.85). 7,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.21. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,999.50 ($62,632.47). Insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

