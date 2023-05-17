DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,115 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

