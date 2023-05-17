Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
NYSE DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.