Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NYSE DUK traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. 1,113,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,800. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
