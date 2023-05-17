Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. 1,113,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,800. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

