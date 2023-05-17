DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,021. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.