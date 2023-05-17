DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,021. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.