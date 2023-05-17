Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Trading Up 3.3%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Dynasil Co. of America Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corp. of America develops, manufactures and markets detection, sensing, and analysis technology products for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Optics, Innovation & Development and Biomedical. The Optics segment encompasses four business units Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals which manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, as well as optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications.

