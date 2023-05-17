Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-328 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.74 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $82,232,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $84,600,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

