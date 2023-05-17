Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.62. 58,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 300,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $538.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,342,000 after buying an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,753,000 after buying an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.