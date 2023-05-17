Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 111.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 1.8 %

ECC stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $611.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

