EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys Shares of 1,146 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

