Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 374,100 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eargo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $181,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 743.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eargo by 602.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,027,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eargo by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter.

Eargo Trading Down 0.6 %

EAR stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Eargo has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

About Eargo

Eargo ( NASDAQ:EAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 350.17% and a negative net margin of 372.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eargo will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

