Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. 814,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $158,909,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $43,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 906,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.