EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE EGP traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.97. 182,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
