EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.97. 182,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

