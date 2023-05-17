Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 201,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Ebang International Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ EBON traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,834. Ebang International has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBON. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ebang International by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ebang International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 143,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

