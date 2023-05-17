ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS ECTM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I engages in the ownership of royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

