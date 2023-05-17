ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS ECTM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
