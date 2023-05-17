ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.65

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.65 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 697571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.80 million, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

