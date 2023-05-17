ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.65

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.65 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 697571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.97.
ECN Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$674.80 million, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Further Reading
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.