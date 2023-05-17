Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $49,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 965,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

