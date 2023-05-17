eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 212,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of eGain by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of eGain by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 50,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $211.93 million, a P/E ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 0.62.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

