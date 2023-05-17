Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 1,099,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

