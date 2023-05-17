Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 615,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $14,765,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 144,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

ELBM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 402,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. Electra Battery Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Electra Battery Materials

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELBM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.