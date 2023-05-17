Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Update

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Electrovaya in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EFLVF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Electrovaya has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

