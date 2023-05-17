Elequin Securities LLC Increases Stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Elequin Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 9,114.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,490,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 667,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPRA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

