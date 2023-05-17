Elequin Securities LLC Invests $190,000 in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 216,642 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

