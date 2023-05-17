Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EFR opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.