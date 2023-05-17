Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 437,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 228,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 274,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

HWEL stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

