Elequin Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC)

Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of DTOC opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

