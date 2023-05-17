Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,574,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,310,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

